Royal Caribbean cruise ship entertainer missing since Christmas Day

A British cruise ship entertainer is missing after going overboard on Christmas Day.

The United States Coast Guard said it was searching for crew member Arron Hough, 20, of the UK, who had been on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The vessel was 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time.

Royal Caribbean said a member of the entertainment team on board Harmony Of The Seas en route to Philipsburg, St Maarten, did not report to work as scheduled on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship’s closed-circuit camera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4am and was not seen again.