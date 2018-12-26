UK Weather: Cloudy for most, but clearer spells in the south.

This Evening and Tonight:

Clear spells developing in southern parts of England will allow some frost and patchy fog to develop. Some rain moving east across Scotland, with clear spells and a few showers following. Elsewhere, often cloudy and damp with some hill fog.

Thursday:

A brighter day in the south after clearance of patchy fog and frost, with some sunshine. Generally dry and rather cloudy elsewhere, with some patchy drizzle, especially on western hills.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: