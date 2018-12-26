UK Weather: Cloudy, mild but mostly dry

Today:

Mild and mainly dry but cloudy for many with a little drizzly rain, mainly over higher ground. Brighter skies developing across southern England and edging into parts of Wales and the Midlands. Rain for parts of north and west Scotland.

Tonight:

Frost and patchy fog under clear spells in southern England. Rain moving east across Scotland, with showers and clear spells following. Elsewhere often cloudy and damp with some hill fog.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: