UK Weather: Frost and patchy fog under clear spells in the south

Tonight:

Frost and patchy fog under clear spells in southern England. Rain moving east across Scotland, with showers and clear spells following. Elsewhere often cloudy and damp with some hill fog.

Thursday:

Generally dry and rather cloudy, though some light and patchy drizzly rain in the west. Brighter in the south, where it will start off chilly, otherwise relatively mild.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: