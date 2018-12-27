Santas drop in via unusual route to deliver presents to sick children

Santa usually comes down the chimney - but these present-givers found another unlikely route to drop in on some sick children.

The emergency staff - all of whom were professional climbers - brought Christmas cheer through the window of a Moscow hospital after abseiling from the top of the building in unison.

Dressed in the red Santa outfits, the team handed out their presents and played games with the poorly young patients in the Russian capital.

The families of the recipients appreciated the spirited effort at a difficult time.

Elena Golik, the mother of one of the children, said: "I believe that all the wishes to Santa will come true this year, for us as well as for all the other kids, and we will all return home soon."