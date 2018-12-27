Michael Gove’s son in horrific Christmas Eve accident

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said his family were in debt to medical staff after his son's accident. Credit: PA

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has paid tribute to “wonderful” NHS staff who treated his son after a horrific Christmas Eve accident. Fourteen-year-old Will was badly injured when he crashed through plate-glass French windows at the family home in London after tripping over the Christmas tree. Mr Gove’s wife, newspaper columnist Sarah Vine, described how Will was rushed to A&E and spent seven hours having cuts to his shoulder and arm stitched up. She rushed back home after being called by her son while out doing last-minute Christmas shopping, and arrived to find their blood-spattered home looking like a scene from a Quentin Tarantino film. Ms Vine answered a mobile phone call in the supermarket to hear a “howl of anguish” from her son. When he switched to video calling, she saw “a white-faced child with a huge gash on his shoulder about 10 centimetres long and deep enough so you could see the bone and tissues”.

Mr Gove’s wife, newspaper columnist Sarah Vine, described the incident in the Daily Mail. Credit: PA

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “On the same arm, a strip of flesh was hanging, like something out of a horror movie.” After running home in 10 minutes, she found her son shaking, with blood-soaked kitchen towels wrapped around his arm. “His lips were blue, and the hall was looking distinctly Quentin Tarantino,” she said. “Both French door windowpanes were jagged, gaping holes. Carpet, presents, tree were all covered in a fine spattering of blood.” The environment secretary arrived back home – “gasping for air having sprinted back from the Tube station” – as an ambulance crew prepared to take Will to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Once in the hospital, Ms Vine said their son was “stitched up a treat” by doctors, who included consultant surgeon Edward Ibrahim. The teenager emerged that evening “excited at the prospect of some thrilling scars with which to wow the girls”. By the next morning, he was feeling well enough to wake his parents early to watch him open his presents like any other Christmas Day.

Medics treated the teenager at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Credit: PA