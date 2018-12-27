Call to make all railway stations in Scotland ‘step-free’

All railway stations in Scotland should be “step-free” to improve accessibility, according to the Scottish Greens.

The party’s transport spokesman, John Finnie MSP, said that the move would make it easier for people with mobility difficulties and families with prams and buggies to access stations.

A freedom of information request to Network Rail, made by Mr Finnie, indicated that only 40 of over 350 stations in the country are officially classified as “step-free”.

In 2006, the Department for Transport (DfT) published the Railways For All Strategy, outlining the UK government’s intention to improve access to the rail network for disabled people across Britain.

Scottish ministers, through Transport Scotland, worked in partnership with the DfT to identify Scottish stations that should be given priority for improving access for disabled people.

However, the Scottish Greens said that they are concerned that the programme for improving the remaining 310 stations is too slow.