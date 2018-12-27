Carrier bag charge to be doubled to 10p and extended to smaller shops

Shoppers will have to pay 10p for a carrier bag at all stores across England under plans set out by the Environment Secretary Michael Gove. The current 5p charge will be doubled and will apply at all shops, not just large retailers, under the measures aimed at curbing plastic consumption. An estimated 3.6 billion single-use bags are supplied annually by smaller retailers which are exempt from the current 5p bag levy. Trade bodies representing around 40,000 small retailers have already launched a voluntarily approach to a 5p charge, but this accounts for less than one-fifth of England’s estimated 253,000 small and medium-sized enterprises.

The changes, which could come into effect in January 2020, are contained in a consultation which has been launched by the Government. In August, Theresa May promised there would be a consultation on changes to the levy by the end of the year despite reported opposition from the Treasury and Philip Hammond. Mr Gove said: “The 5p single-use plastic carrier bag charge has been extremely successful in reducing the amount of plastic we use in our everyday lives. “Between us, we have taken over 15 billion plastic bags out of circulation. “But we want to do even more to protect our precious planet and today’s announcement will accelerate further behaviour change and build on the success of the existing charge.”

Michael Gove said the 5p charge had been ‘extremely successful’ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The 5p levy was introduced in England in 2015, with the money raised going to good causes rather than government coffers. Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome the Government’s plans to extend carrier bag charging to all shops. “This has been shown to be highly effective at reducing waste, whilst also raising money for local, national and environmental charities. “Around half of small shops in England already charge for plastic bags voluntarily, with wider support for a mandatory charge.” Oceanographer Dr Laura Foster, head of Clean Seas at the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), said she hoped there would be support for the move. The MCS has been monitoring the impact of the 5p charge since it was introduced in October 2015 and regularly provides evidence for government consultations.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has also urged schools to eliminate single-use plastics by 2022 Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA