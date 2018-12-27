Company bosses lose confidence in economy as Brexit uncertainty continues

Business leaders’ confidence in the British economy has plummeted as uncertainty about Brexit continues ahead of the March 29 withdrawal date. The cautious optimism shown by company bosses earlier in 2018 has entirely gone, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD). Overall optimism, which had briefly reached positive territory following the initial agreement of a Brexit transition period, has fallen steadily since April and hit its lowest point in December. All regions and nations of the UK are now reporting a pessimistic outlook for the 12 months ahead.

The Institute of Directors survey shows a drop in confidence in the economy Credit: IoD

Directors remain confident in the future for their own organisations with a net 30% positive rating, but the response for the economy overall was a net minus 38%, the lowest for 18 months. The IoD’s findings are based on 724 total respondents, with work conducted between December 5-20. Studies in previous months have involved between 700 and 1,000 bosses. The main concerns highlighted by IoD members were general economic conditions, the trading relationship with the EU and skills shortages.

