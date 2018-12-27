Double-decker bus crashes into front garden of London house

A red London double-decker bus crashed in front of a house after ploughing through its fence in Streatham Vale, on Boxing Day evening.

Authorities closed the road in both directions while emergency services responded to the crash, and no serious injuries have been reported, according to local reports.

An investigation is underway to assess the cause of the accident.

A video taken by a passer-by shows the bus in front of the house and damage caused to cars and the property.