How self-proclaimed ‘aviation nut’ broke news of Donald Trump’s secret Iraq trip

An eagle-eyed photographer in South Yorkshire ensured the news of Donald Trump’s secret visit to Iraq emerged sooner than the White House intended.

Self-described “aviation nut” Alan Meloy was on his front doorstep taking pictures of aircraft over the Sheffield suburb of Chapeltown when he spotted something a bit different flying up above.

He quickly photographed the unusual plane and immediately recognised it to be one of the two aircraft used as Air Force One, the name given to the plane which the US President uses.

At this point Mr Trump’s Iraq visit was still top secret – he and First Lady Melania had left Washington DC without fanfare in the middle of the night.