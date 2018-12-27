Hundreds respond to 'heartbreaking' footage of Snoop dog being abandoned and come forward to adopt

Hundreds of potential owners have offered to adopt a dog which was seen being abandoned in “heartbreaking” footage. CCTV from Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent, last week showed the Staffordshire bull terrier jumping up at the driver’s window of a car after its passenger left a dog bed at the side of the road. Millions of people watched the video and hundreds have since come forward offering to adopt him.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was found abandoned at the roadside in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent Credit: PA

But the white dog, nicknamed Snoop by veterinary staff, will not be rehomed while the investigation into his abandonment is ongoing, the RSPCA said. He was found on December 17, sitting in the bed, by a passer-by during the following hour and was taken to a vet, who called the RSPCA. Inspectors continue to appeal for information after the driver and passenger were filmed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road at around 5pm. A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has shared Snoop’s story. “Millions of people across the world have viewed the heartbreaking footage of him being abandoned, which shows that even at Christmas we deal with heartbreaking incidents like this. “Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to urge people who have any information to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”

