British tourists killed after Land Cruiser plunges off Núpsvötn bridge in Iceland

Three British tourists, including a child, have died when a 4x4 plunged into a riverside while crossing a bridge in Iceland.

Police confirmed four other Britons were critically injured after the Land Cruiser crashed through a railing on the one-lane crossing.

The accident in the Toyota SUV happened at around 9.30am on Thursday.

Icelandic media said the vehicle fell eight metres from the bridge in Núpsvötn, just south of Vatnajökull glacier, in the south of Iceland.