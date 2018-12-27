- ITV Report
-
British tourists killed after Land Cruiser plunges off Núpsvötn bridge in Iceland
Three British tourists, including a child, have died when a 4x4 plunged into a riverside while crossing a bridge in Iceland.
Police confirmed four other Britons were critically injured after the Land Cruiser crashed through a railing on the one-lane crossing.
The accident in the Toyota SUV happened at around 9.30am on Thursday.
Icelandic media said the vehicle fell eight metres from the bridge in Núpsvötn, just south of Vatnajökull glacier, in the south of Iceland.
Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who was among the first on the scene, told the Associated Press: “It was horrible. The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out.”
It is unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police Sveinn Kristjan Runarsso said the four injured have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but added that “we haven’t been able to talk to them about what happened”.
More to follow...