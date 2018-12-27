More than four in 10 hospitals hike parking charges

More than four in 10 NHS hospitals have increased their prices for car parking in the last year, an investigation has found. Some NHS trusts have doubled the cost of a stay for patients and visitors. Freedom of Information data analysed by the Press Association shows that hospitals in England are making more money than ever from charging visitors, staff and patients. Some 124 NHS trusts responded to the Press Association request for data on parking charges. Of these, 53 (43%) said they had increased prices in the last year for visitors or staff, or both. Meanwhile, 71 (57%) said they had not put up their prices. Labour has pledged to abolish the costs while the Patients Association said people should not be “charged for being ill”. In some regions, prices have risen sharply, with trusts doubling the cost for some lengths of stay. At Airedale NHS Foundation Trust in West Yorkshire, a stay of four to 24 hours cost £8 in 2017/18, up from £3.50 the year before. Meanwhile, a stay of two to four hours now costs £5, up from £3. The trust made £1,287,322 from parking in 2017/18. At Shrewsbury and Telford, which is subject to scrutiny over a series of baby deaths, an overhaul of parking charges has seen the cost of a five-hour stay more than double since October last year. Visitors and patients used to pay £3.50 for a stay of between five and 24 hours, but this is now £8. All stays under five hours have also increased, such as a 3.5-hour stay now costing £5, up from £3 previously. Meanwhile, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool has scrapped its £2 flat rate for a full day and introduced a raft of new charges, tripling the cost of a stay longer than eight hours.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Parking for up to two hours now costs £2.50, while six to eight hours is £4.50 and eight to 24 hours is £6. Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has also doubled the price of a stay of four to six hours over the last year, from £3 to £6. A stay of two to four hours has also jumped from £3 to £5.50. However, the trust has reduced its one-hour stay from £3 to £2.50. Some of the trusts that have put up prices are making millions every year from parking. Frimley Health in Surrey, one of the highest earning trusts in England, made £4,452,481 from charging staff, patients and visitors in 2017/18. This was up on the £4,126,587 it made the year before. It has raised the cost of parking during each of the last two financial years. For example, a stay of under two hours used to be £3 but rose to £3.40 in 2017/18. University Hospitals of Leicester made £4,421,862 from parking in 2017/18, a 13% rise on the £3,880,587 the year before. In the last year, it has also increased prices across the board. A two-hour stay for patients and visitors jumped from £2.50 to £2.80, while a four-hour stay rose from £4 to £4.40. Meanwhile, North Bristol Trust, which made £2,565,595 from patients, visitors and staff in 2017/8, up on the £2,521,741 the year before, also hiked rates in 2017/18. A stay of 20 minutes to two hours now costs £3.50, up from £3 the year before, while a stay of two to four hours is £5 (up from £4.50). Data published by NHS Digital in October, analysed by the Press Association, showed that NHS trusts made more than £226 million in 2017/18 from parking, including penalty fines.

