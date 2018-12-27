Rev I.M. Jolly to be played by Rab C Nesbitt star in New Year special

The Reverend I.M. Jolly – one of the most iconic characters in Scottish comedy history – is to return to television screens this New Year.

Gregor Fisher, best known for playing Rab C Nesbitt, will take on the role of the the morose minister made famous by by Rikki Fulton.

Fisher will don the clerical collar for a one-off sketch to mark the 40th anniversary of Scotch & Wry as part of BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay Live celebrations.

“I’m delighted to do it,” he said.

“I think there was a bit of Rikki that always saw me as the heir apparent – I’m sure he had many heirs apparent – and I think he’d like the idea of Jolly being back on screen again.

“It’s not an impression of Rikki – there wasn’t any way we would even attempt that, you just couldn’t do it. He was absolutely unique.

“The script is based on a lot of Rikki’s stuff, though, and hopefully there’s a flavour of his performances about it.

“I watched the last ever I.M. Jolly sketch that he did, just purely to get the timing of it, before I came in to film. It was great and funny and joyous. He was a one-off.”