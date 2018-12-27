UK Weather Forecast: A dry day for most, the south and east seeing the best of the sunshine

Rest of Today: Sunny spells for many in the south and also for northeast England and east Scotland, elsewhere will be rather cloudy, with some patchy drizzle across western hills.

Tonight: Cloudy for many, with rain spreading across Northern Ireland later tonight, reaching western fringes of Scotland by dawn. With clearer spells across the far south and the northeast, here some patchy frost and fog will develop. The fog across the south will be dense with poor visibility for a time.

Tomorrow: Rain in the north clears to sunny spells. Elsewhere mostly cloudy, with the best of the brightness in the east.