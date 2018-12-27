- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Dense fog across southern parts of England this evening with poor visibility
Tonight: Cloudy for many, with rain spreading across Northern Ireland later tonight and reaching western parts of Scotland by dawn. With clearer spells across the far south and the northeast, here some patchy frost and fog will develop. The fog across the south will be dense in places with poor visibility for a time.
Tomorrow: Rain in the north clears to sunny spells through the morning. Elsewhere mostly cloudy but dry.