- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Rain across the north overnight, with fog affecting southern and eastern parts of England
A cloudy night for most, with rain spreading across Northern Ireland and reaching western fringes of Scotland by dawn. With clearer spells across the far south and the northeast, here some patchy frost and fog will develop. The fog across the south will be dense with poor visibility for a time.
Tomorrow: Rain in the north clears to sunny spells through the morning. Elsewhere mostly cloudy but dry.