Vinci Airports to acquire majority stake in Gatwick for £2.9bn days after drone chaos

Gatwick is the second busiest airport in the country. Credit: PA

Gatwick Airport has been sold to France’s Vinci for £2.9 billion, just days after after reports of drone sightings closed its runway and caused chaos for thousands of passengers. Under the terms of the deal, a consortium led by US investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will sell a 50.01% stake to Vinci Airports. Vinci operates over 40 airports globally across Europe, Asia and the Americas and with the Gatwick takeover it will add the UK’s second-biggest airport to its portfolio.

The airport, the eighth-busiest in Europe by passenger numbers, was heavily disrupted in the run up to Christmas after reports of drone sightings closed its runway. Around 1,000 Gatwick flights were cancelled or diverted across three days last week after drones were spotted inside the airport perimeter. The crisis ruined the pre-Christmas travel plans of tens of thousands of people. However, there were subsequent suggestions that there may never have been any drones at Gatwick, although police later played them down, saying they were down to “poor communications”.

