What the papers say – December 27

A range of stories make the front pages on Thursday, while many papers have chosen to lead with pictures of Boxing Day hunts. The Times leads with defence secretary Gavin Williamson’s “grave” concerns about Chinese telecoms company Huawei’s involvement in the rollout of 5G.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the environment, reporting that parents are to be told not to wrap their children’s sandwiches in clingfilm as schools aim to become plastic-free by 2022.

The Guardian runs with legal aid, reporting that cuts in the funding have led to parents “abandoning efforts to maintain contact with their children” in family court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on the Boxing Day sales, saying they provided “little cheer” to retailers as football was down 3%.

The i reports on Government plans to up the plastic bag levy from 5p to 10p.

And the Independent claims universities are “burying their heads in the sand” over students turning to sex work to fund their studies.

The Daily Mirror leads on hospital parking charges, reporting that nearly half of the country’s NHS trusts have increased the cost.

The Daily Mail also leads on parking charges at hospitals, calling increases a “sickening betrayal” after promises of a “crackdown” on the fees.

The Sun says inmates at a Kent prison are stroking and feeding goats in animal therapy sessions.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the number of people in debt could be as high as three million.

And the Daily Star reports that travel companies will cut the cost of packages and flights.