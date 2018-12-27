Williamson has ‘grave’ concerns over Chinese telecom giant Huawei

The Defence Secretary has said he has “very deep concerns” about Chinese technology firm Huawei being involved in upgrading the UK’s mobile network. Gavin Williamson’s comments came after some of the UK’s closest allies banned or restricted the use of the firm’s network products because of security concerns. Australia, New Zealand and the US have restricted use of Huawei technology in 5G mobile networks and Mr Williamson said the UK would look at their example.

“I have grave, very deep concerns about Huawei providing the 5G network in Britain. It’s something we’d have to look at very closely,” Mr Williamson said in comments reported in The Times. “We’ve got to look at what partners such as Australia and the US are doing in order to ensure that they have the maximum security of that 5G network and we’ve got to recognise the fact, as has been recently exposed, that the Chinese state does sometimes act in a malign way.” Huawei was founded by a former officer in the People’s Liberation Army and questions have been raised about the firm’s links to the Chinese state. The head of MI6, Alex Younger, recently said the UK would have to make “some decisions” about such firms after other governments had taken steps to block Huawei.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the UK would look to its allies Credit: PA