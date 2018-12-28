'A Christmas miracle': 12-year-old boy survives being buried under avalanche for 40 minutes

A 12-year-old boy was found alive and uninjured in the French Alps after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes, an event his rescuers are calling a true “miracle”.

French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers on Wednesday when he was swept away.

The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain.

Police say he was dragged at least 100 metres by the force of the avalanche.