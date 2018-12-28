Deadly bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt's Giza pyramids

A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus on Friday in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing two Vietnamese tourists and wounding 12 others, Egypt's Interior Ministry said in a statement. It said the bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off. The wounded included ten Vietnamese tourists and the Egyptian bus driver and the guide.

This is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years. Credit: AP

The bus was carrying a total of 14 Vietnamese tourists, it added, saying only two of them escaped unharmed. Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.