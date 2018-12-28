Supermarket defends itself after shoppers shocked by Easter eggs on display two days after Christmas

While many people are still finishing off their festive leftovers, the UK’s big-name stores appear to have already moved on from Christmas, with several putting Easter eggs on sale.

Social media users posted pictures of chocolate eggs on the shelves of a number of high street chains, with many commenting on how quickly they had appeared.

Several pointed out the seasonal chocolates on display in Co-op stores around the country, more than 16 weeks before Easter Sunday.

Among them was Andrew Beer, who wrote of a sighting in Sandwich, Kent: “Barely processed the Christmas food and there are already Easter eggs on the flippin shelves at Co-op.”