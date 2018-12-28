Farmyard gates on Irish border sparked community tensions

Farmyard security measures on the Troubles-era hard Irish border prompted disputed allegations of discrimination against Catholics, official files revealed. Roads in Co Fermanagh leading into Co Monaghan in the Republic were closed because of the IRA threat. They were effectively being opened to limited vehicle access by allowing landowners to make detours through lockable gates on their farmland, a decades-old British Government archive note said. Northern Ireland Office (NIO) official Peter Smyth explained: “The privilege of being allowed to install such gates is apparently not extended to the Roman Catholic community and has caused considerable resentment in the area.

“Old allegations of Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) collusion with the unionist community are reviving.” Rosslea is a village close to the border. The two communities disagree how to spell it, many nationalists writing Roslea. In 1994, some nationalists living there felt Protestants were receiving favourable treatment when it came to accessing cross-border land, an archived British Government note released by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) said. The dispute highlighted the localised impact of an Irish border which had been closed for years because of the danger of republican attacks. The official record from 1994 surrounded a meeting with an influential member of the community in Fermanagh, Gerry Lynch, and highlighted some of the social sensitivities around the snaking 310-mile frontier.

The official record from 1994 highlighted some of the social sensitivities around the snaking 310-mile frontier Credit: PA