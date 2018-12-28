Fisherman who fell overboard saved by clinging to nets after young boy spots him being dragged with boat in autopilot

A fisherman survived falling overboard after he clung on to nets on the side of his boat for more than an hour.

Nathan Rogers was dragged along by his fishing boat for five miles before it crashed into the South Pier in Newlyn, Cornwall, on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Rogers had been adjusting his nets when he fell into the water while his boat, which was on autopilot, kept travelling forward.

An 11-year-old boy witnessed the boat crash into the pier and raised the alarm after seeing the fisherman clinging to his nets in the water some 27 metres behind his boat.