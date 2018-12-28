Health Secretary announces major shake-up of GP IT systems

Outdated and “frustrating” IT systems in GP practices are to be replaced with modern technology under widespread changes announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock. The new GP IT Futures framework will see patient data moved to more modern cloud services to allow clinicians and patients to securely access what can be crucial, life-saving information in real time. NHS England said it will also mean different systems, from GPs to ambulances, will be able to talk to each other for the first time. Introducing the latest IT systems will make life easier for GPs by freeing up staff time and reducing unnecessary delays by allowing seamless, digitised flows of information between GP practices, hospitals and social care providers.

It said the move will also create an open, competitive market to encourage the best technology companies to invest in the NHS. The current market is dominated by two main providers, which slows down innovation and traps GP practices in long-term contracts with systems that are not suited for the digital age, it added. By 2023/24 it wants every patient in England to be able to access a GP services digitally, with practices able to offer online or video consultations. Mr Hancock said: “Too often the IT used by GPs in the NHS – like other NHS technology – is out of date: it frustrates staff and patients alike, and doesn’t work well with other NHS systems. This must change. “I love the NHS and want to build it to be the most advanced health and care system in the world, so we have to develop a culture of enterprise in the health service to allow the best technology to flourish. “I want to empower the country’s best minds to develop new solutions to make things better for patients, make things better for staff, and make our NHS the very best it can be.”

