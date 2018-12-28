London Bridge attack A&E doctor among NHS staff recognised in New Year Honours

A doctor who operated through the night on 12 victims of the London Bridge terror attack is among dozens of National Health Service staff recognised in the New Year Honours.

Dr Malik Ramadhan, who was in charge of A&E at the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel on June 3 2017, is awarded an OBE for services to healthcare.

He is joined by Paul Woodrow, operations director for the London Ambulance Service, who gets an OBE for his role in organising care for victims of the terror attacks in London and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Colin Kelsey, who led the NHS response to the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, also gets an OBE, as does Peter Boorman, lead for Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response for NHS England in London.

Mr Boorman helped deal with the fallout from the Westminster and London Bridge attacks, the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Wannacry cyber-attack on the health service and the Croydon tram crash in 2016.