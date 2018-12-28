Couple have second IVF baby after generous Facebook friends secretly raise £2,000

A group of mothers raised £2,000 to help the Nottinghamshire couple despite having never met them.

Marisha Chaplin, 26, and her partner Jon Hibs, 29, had their first daughter, Evie, using IVF but couldn't afford to pay for a second round of treatment.

A couple have had their second child using IVF thanks to the generosity of Facebook friends who raised money to fund the treatment.

On Saturday after Ms Chaplin gave birth to baby Isla via Caesarian section she told the mothers her good news as soon as she could.

"I messaged them on the Saturday morning when I was still pretty much out of it from all the drugs I had from the operation," she told the BBC.

"It's amazing, it really is. It's better than we ever imagined and we didn't think we would ever get to this point."

The couple met in 2007 while Ms Chaplin was undergoing cancer treatment and Mr Hibs had come in for a check up.

They knew then they would have problems conceiving due to Ms Chaplin's cancer treatment.

"I was told by the time I was 23 my ovaries would give up," she said.

"At 16 my gynaecologist said 'You need to try for children sooner rather than later if you want them'."

After successfully giving birth to her eldest daughter, Evie, using IVF she joined a Facebook group called May Babies 2016.

Group members rallied together last year to raise £2,000 in secret and later told the couple the good news in a video.