More than 68,000 newborns benefit from baby box

More than 68,000 babies in Scotland have received a baby box since the policy was introduced in 2017.

The box aims to help give children the best start in life, and it contains items such as clothing, a toy, a play mat, books, a towel, a sling carrier and thermometers.

The box itself can be used as a sleeping space for newborns.

New figures show that as of December 7 this year, a box had been delivered to 68,513 newborns – the equivalent rate of around 900 a week.

This is a dip on the level recorded at the first anniversary of the box being introduced.

On August 15, 2018, a year after the policy was brought in, figures showed 52,065 boxes had been handed out, the equivalent of 1,000 per week and representing an 85% uptake by parents.