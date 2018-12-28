Number of knives seized by Border Force more than doubles

The number of knives seized by Border Force has more than doubled in a year, official figures show. Officers took possession of 7,668 bladed items in the year to September – compared with 3,800 in the previous 12 months. Border Force also registered a jump in the number of other “offensive weapons” it seized, rising by 61% from 4,056 to 6,534.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The combined haul of 14,202 was almost double the 7,856 knives and weapons confiscated by the agency in the year before. The figures cover seizures made at all points of entry to the UK. Detailed breakdowns are not published, but the Home Office said the majority of knives and offensive weapons are seized in postal, fast parcel and freight modes. Government guidance states that it is an offence to import certain weapons into the UK. Items subject to the restrictions include butterfly, zombie and “stealth” knives, samurai swords with curved blades over 50cm in length, knuckledusters and batons. Some organisations are allowed to import and hold restricted items for specified purposes, such as police forces importing batons and truncheons. Allowances are also made for theatrical performances, films and TV productions.

A knife which was handed into a police station Credit: Aaron Chown/PA