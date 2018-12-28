Police diver rescues puppy stranded inside frozen lake

Turkish police rescued a stranded puppy from the icy waters of a frozen lake in the eastern province of Van on Boxing Day.

Authorities say the puppy fell in the water after searching for food.

The incident took place on the frozen Sihke Lake near the Van Ozalp highway.

Police diver, Burak Okten, jumped in the frozen lake, breaking the ice in order to reach the puppy which was 150 metres from the shore.

Officials found the puppy was starved and suffered hypothermia, it was later taken to a veterinary clinic and is expected to fully recover.