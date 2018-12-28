Rail firms deploy technology to cut false ‘on time’ train updates

New technology will cut the number of false “on time” train descriptions, the rail industry has claimed.

A GPS-led location tracking system will be installed on services run by five operators from next month, improving the accuracy of information about their trains’ progress.

Train locations are currently measured at fixed points, which are more than five miles apart in some places.

Chiltern, Grand Central, LNER and parts of Northern and ScotRail will be the first train firms in Britain to use the GPS technology.

This will reduce instances of trains incorrectly showing as “on time” on information boards, apps and websites when they are actually delayed, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

GPS tracking which is accurate to a few metres is due to be delivered across the whole network by 2024.

One in seven trains were late in the past 12 months.

RDG research found that passengers are most anxious when facing uncertainty, such as if they are unsure they will make a connection.