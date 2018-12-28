SDLP founder Hume raised concerns over early release of IRA prisoners

John Hume expressed concern about the speed with which the Irish Government released IRA prisoners after the paramilitary ceasefires, official files have revealed.

Nine inmates were to be freed before Christmas 1994.

SDLP founder Mr Hume discussed his concerns with a senior British Government official, according to archives published by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

In November 1994 the official wrote: “He was a bit concerned about the speed with which Dublin was moving on the prisoners issue.

“Mr Hume had been repeating publicly his view that those were all things that needed to be settled down the road.”