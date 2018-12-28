Search for missing British cruise ship entertainer suspended

The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing British cruise ship entertainer.

In a statement, the coast guard said it had ended the search for 20-year-old Arron Hough at about 2.30pm on Thursday, after he reportedly went overboard on Christmas Day.

Crews covered more than 3,700 square miles and searched for a combined total of 83 hours, with the rescue mission involving three different aircraft and the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, the statement added.

Commander Christopher Douglas, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response, said: “We’ve been in contact with members of Mr Hough’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them.

“Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”