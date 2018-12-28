State-funded broadcaster Russia Today sends chocolate model of Salisbury Cathedral as festive gift

The state-funded broadcaster Russia Today (RT) has been criticised for sending a chocolate model of Salisbury Cathedral as a festive gift.

The model is in reference to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March.

An international investigation was launched into who was responsible for using the deadly nerve agent Novichok and in September, Prime Minister Theresa May said the suspects are officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU.

But, days later, the pair Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov claimed in an interview broadcast on RT, they visited Salisbury as tourists – listing facts about the cathedral and insisted no involvement in the attack.

One of the chocolate models was sent to Russian channel TV Rain.