Study suggests ‘hidden intolerances’ among Scots on religion and sexuality

Around one in 10 people in Scotland would not accept someone of a different religion to them being elected as their MSP, a study has suggested.

Analysis also found 11% would not accept an individual with a different faith marrying a relative.

The report, published by the Humanist Society Scotland, surveyed around 1,000 people in the country to evaluate their tolerance on a range of issues.

Its conclusions suggest that despite Scotland having a positive reputation for inclusiveness and acceptance of others, a “hidden intolerance” remains.

Survey respondents were also asked about their views on same-sex relationships, with 67% stating they do not believe it to be wrong.

But 20% of those asked said they do believe same-sex relationships are wrong, while 8% said they did not know, and 5% preferred not to say.

The number of people who think same-sex relationships are wrong rose to around one in three amongst male respondents.

Humanist Society Scotland described some of the findings as “concerning”.