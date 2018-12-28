Trio of British businesswomen to receive New Year’s honours

Three prominent British businesswomen are to be recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the former boss of Virgin Money and one of the few women to have led a British bank, is to be made a Dame for her contribution to financial services and women in the finance industry.

The Damehood will go with the CBE she received in 2014.

She oversaw Virgin Money’s £1.7 billion takeover by CYBG this year before standing down from the challenger bank in October.

She was CEO of Virgin Money for over a decade and is currently an adviser to the enlarged group.

Ms Gadhia said: “I am very humbled to have been selected for this award and would like to thank everyone at Virgin Money for their work in serving customers and communities over the years, as well as the 300 financial services firms which have committed to improve gender diversity in their organisations by signing the Women in Finance Charter.”