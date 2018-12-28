Trump threatens to close border with Mexico and cut aid in Twitter tirade

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress do not agree to fund the construction of a border wall.

Trump tweeted on Friday morning that “we will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely” unless a funding deal is reached with “the Obstructionist Democrats”.

In a string of tweets, he also threatened to withdraw aid from the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, claiming the countries are "doing nothing for the United States but taking our money".

Trump’s demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats’ refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old.