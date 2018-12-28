Two migrant boats intercepted while making Channel crossing after series of Christmas bids

Two inflatable boats carrying 12 men from Syria and Iran have been intercepted in the English Channel.

On Friday morning Border Force officials brought the men to shore at Dover and handed them over to immigration officials to be interviewed.

It follows a string of attempts by migrants to cross the Channel over the Christmas period.

An inflatable boat, carrying one Syrian and three Iranians, was reported to the Coastguard at around 3am.

At around 9am a second boat, which was carrying eight Iranians, was also spotted.

On Christmas Day more than 40 migrants tried to cross the sea and enter the UK.

Boxing Day saw three more migrants intercepted in a small boat and on Thursday an inflatable boat carrying nine people was rescued by a lifeboat crew three miles off the coast of Sandgate in Kent.