Weather: Largely cloudy day with patchy drizzle at times

Rain will move quickly east across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England to be followed by sunny spells and a few showers, these mainly in the north of Scotland.

Elsewhere, it will be a rather cloudy day, with some patchy drizzle at times, mainly over western hills.

There are likely to be a few brighter intervals across England and Wales during the afternoon. It will generally be a mild day for many, with a top temperature of 12 Celsius (54 F).