Websites should be banned from sharing personal data with advertisers – report

Website owners should be banned from sharing personal data about its users with advertisers, a report has recommended amid growing concern over people’s privacy online.

During the 12 days of Christmas, more than 2,000 profiles of every internet user in the UK will be sent out to hundreds of advertisers, totalling at least 118 billion for the UK, according to analysis by British think tank New Economics Foundation.

Internet giants such as Facebook and Google rely heavily on advertising revenue for their businesses.

Although users agree to share this data by accepting their terms and conditions, it is thought that many people do not actually read them.

“Our digital selves have become marketable products and large companies are collecting and sharing data, our data, to make a profit at any cost,” said Duncan McCann, researcher at the NEF.