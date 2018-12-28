What the papers say – December 28

A variety of stories make the front pages on Friday, from a horror crash in Iceland to the latest on Brexit. The Daily Mirror leads with the deaths of three British people in Iceland after their car plunged off a 28ft bridge.

The Times carries a photo of the rescue, as the survivors were flown to hospital by helicopter. The paper leads, however, on migrants crossing the Channel, reporting that ministers have been accused of allowing the UK to appear to be a “soft touch” because they are so distracted by Brexit that they are failing to ensure the border is properly policed.

The Daily Telegraph says a former immigration chief has warned Britain risks a humanitarian crisis unless it returns migrants rescued in the English Channel to France.

Brexit features on the front of the i, with Jeremy Corbyn saying the Commons should be recalled next week to vote on the Prime Minister’s deal.

The Labour leader said he believed the PM and her allies were engaged in a “cynical manoeuvre” to run down the clock, according to the Independent.

The Daily Express reports that Theresa May’s hopes of saving her plan were given a boost after a Brussels commissioner admitted Europeans risked being billions of pounds worse off unless a solution is found.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads on a warning that police and border officials are struggling to stop a rising supply of illegal firearms being smuggled into Britain.

The Daily Mail says every prisoner is to be given a telephone in their cell in a £17 million move to cut reoffending.

And the Financial Times reports that French infrastructure group Vinci has bought a majority stake in Gatwick for £2.9 billion.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star claims the Government is set to ditch daylight saving time as early as next year.