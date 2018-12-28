World’s oldest supermodel recognised in honours still has ‘plenty of energy’

The world’s oldest supermodel has been recognised in the New Year Honours list as she continues to model professionally into her 90s.

Daphne Selfe, who began her career in 1949 after being discovered aged 21, has been photographed by David Bailey and modelled for Dolce and Gabbana.

The grandmother, from Baldock, Hertfordshire, said she was “totally surprised” to have been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to women and fashion.

She said: “You don’t have to be that young, you can be whatever age now. I’m still managing to go at 90, so why not?

“If you’ve got the experience and the know-how you can do anything.

“I’ve got plenty of energy. I was working for a photographer the other day and he said I had more energy than any of his younger models!”