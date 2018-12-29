- ITV Report
-
Actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93
Actress Dame June Whitfield has died at the age of 93.
Dame June's agent said she "passed away peacefully last night".
The actress was best known for her role alongside Terry Scott in the long running BBC sitcom Terry and June.
The pair began their television partnership in 1968 and played another husband and wife team in Happy Ever After in the mid Seventies.
She later starred in Absolutely Fabulous as Jennifer Saunders' mother, a role she reprised just two years ago in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.
Joanna Lumley, who starred alongside Dame June as Patsy in the comedy show told ITV News: "I am heartbroken to lose such a darling friend and shall never forget her sensational talent, humour and her generosity to us all who had the joy of working with her on Ab Fab.
"She will always have a most special place in my heart."
Born in Streatham, south London in 1925, Dame June began her career in radio in the 1940s.
Her big break came in 1953 with a lead role in the radio comedy Take It From Here.
She went on to have an esteemed and wide-ranging career in TV, film, theatre and radio over eight decades and was made Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to drama and entertainment.
Television producer, Jon Plowman, who worked on episodes of Absolutely Fabulous and the 2016 film version, tweeted to say he was "very sad" to hear that June Whitfield had died.
"There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just 'place' a line, always an act of utter precision. Hit after hit! Take it from Here Terry and June Absolutely Fabulous over seven decade. A great loss," he said.