Actress Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93

Actress Dame June Whitfield has died at the age of 93.

Dame June's agent said she "passed away peacefully last night".

The actress was best known for her role alongside Terry Scott in the long running BBC sitcom Terry and June.

The pair began their television partnership in 1968 and played another husband and wife team in Happy Ever After in the mid Seventies.

She later starred in Absolutely Fabulous as Jennifer Saunders' mother, a role she reprised just two years ago in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Joanna Lumley, who starred alongside Dame June as Patsy in the comedy show told ITV News: "I am heartbroken to lose such a darling friend and shall never forget her sensational talent, humour and her generosity to us all who had the joy of working with her on Ab Fab.

"She will always have a most special place in my heart."