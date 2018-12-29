All the major data breaches of 2018

Data breaches continued to be a major issue for the public in 2018 with a series of serious cases ranging from retailers to social networks, resulting in millions of personal records being compromised.

2018 will be remembered as one of the most prolific in data security history, with everything from names and ages, to payment cards and passport details leaked.

Here are some of the notable cases to affect the UK and beyond:

MyFitnessPal

Popular diet and fitness app MyFitnessPal was hacked in late February, resulting in email addresses and passwords of around 150 million users globally being accessed.

The app, owned by US sportswear brand Under Armour, said that payment details were not jeopardised in the breach but urged all users to change their passwords immediately.

It became aware of the incident on March 25 and began informing users four days later.

Google+

Two breaches affecting Google’s failing social network were reported in 2018, although one had occurred years before.

The first issue was discovered in March but was only reported six months later, resulting in the personal information of up to 500,000 users being exposed – though it said at the time that it had no evidence that any of the affected personal information was misused.

As a result, the tech giant announced plans to close Google+.

In December, a second breach affecting 52.5 million users was revealed, leading Google to bring forward its planned closure of the social network from August 2019, to April.

Cathay Pacific