- ITV Report
Ex-England cricket captain Andrew Strauss's wife Ruth dies from lung cancer
The wife of former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss has died as a result of lung cancer.
Ruth Strauss, who was 46, was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in 2017.
Mr Strauss stood down from his role as director of the England and Wales Cricket Board following her diagnosis.
The couple wed in 2003 and had two sons, Sam and Luca.
In a statement released via the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday, he said: "It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer.
"Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly.
"Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments."