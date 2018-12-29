Angel of the North’s Santa hat removed by The Grinch

The Angel of the North, left, wearing the hat, and, right, being taken down by a man dressed as the Grinch. Credit: PA

The iconic Angel of the North sculpture no longer has its Santa hat, after the pranksters responsible climbed up overnight to remove it. One of the group, dressed as Dr Seuss character The Grinch, was photographed pulling the hat down from the 65ft structure outside Gateshead with the help of three others dressed as Santa. The hat had been placed on top of the famous Anthony Gormley artwork on Christmas Eve, much to the delight of onlookers. Even Gateshead Council had welcomed the stunt, describing the public response as “staggering” after the pictures made national news.

The group poses with the hat shortly before taking it down

After taking it down, the group, which has asked to remain anonymous, told the Press Association: “We never in a million years expected it to hit the headlines the way it did. “Because it’s such good publicity, we thought we’d give the public something else to laugh and smile about before the end of the festive season and came up with the Grinch and a few Santas to take it down.” This year’s successful stunt was the group’s seventh attempt at placing the hat on the sculpture, with previous efforts blighted by problems including bad weather and a broken-down car. Their first attempt saw them scale the structure only to discover the initial hat was too small to fit.

A man dressed as the Grinch is seen taking the hat down by rope

Ten people in five vans were needed to get the hat up using a complex array of ropes and fishing line. One member said he spent £90 on fabric to create the hat, sewing it together with the help of his girlfriend and his grandmother’s sewing machine. The group said it had planned to leave the hat in place until the weekend was over to allow more people to see it, but decided to remove it early as forecasts of high winds could have made it a hazard.

A Santa hat was placed on the sculpture on Christmas Eve Credit: PA