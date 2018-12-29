Another generally cloudy but mild day, with some patchy rain

Northern England wakes up to a band of cloud and patchy rain this morning, which will slowly sink south and weaken as the day goes on.

Brighter but windier conditions will follow to the north, with isolated showers in the very north of Scotland.

Elsewhere, it will be a generally rather cloudy day, with the odd bright spell developing at times. Rain will then return to Northern Ireland later on.

Temperature-wise, it will be another fairly mild day across the UK with a top temperature of 12C (54F).