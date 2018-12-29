Egyptian security forces kill 40 suspected militants day after bus bombing

Forty suspected militants have been killed by Egyptian security forces a day after a deadly roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids.

The suspects were killed in three separate incidents in North Sinai and Giza, the ministry of interior said on Saturday, but did not say if they were connected to Friday's bombing.

State news agency MENA said the suspects were killed in a gun battle.

Friday's attack killed three Vietnamese tourists and their Egyptian guide.

The bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off. The blast wounded 11 other Vietnamese tourists as well as the Egyptian driver.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

The attack took place as Egypt's tourism industry showed signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

Over the past two years, militant attacks against Christians in Egypt, usually targeting churches or buses carrying pilgrims to remote desert monasteries, have killed more than 100 people.